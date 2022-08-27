Hadi: ‘Unlike PH, there was no PM crisis during PN’

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairperson Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang(pix) said question of who would be the next prime minister became a recurring issue during Pakatan Harapan’s reign, rather than issues faced by the country and its people.

“When Harapan took over, it was chaotic. It’s not bad enough that this instant noodle government was not properly cooked, there was a tussle to become the prime minister, to become the leader.

“It led to the neglect of problems that should have been prioritised.

“We took over in an orderly fashion. No blood was spilt, no demonstrations, and no fights between the people and the police.

“We have done an incredible transformation. There was no crisis of fighting to become prime minister,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

The Pakatan Harapan federal government lasted from 2018 to 2020.

The PN government took power after the Harapan government collapsed following the events of the Sheraton Move in February 2020.