Haemodialysis Centre in Seberang Takir benefits thousands of patients

KUALA NERUS: The Seberang Takir Haemodialysis Centre here not only benefits the local community but also patients in the neighbouring districts.

The setting up of the centre, costing more than RM1 million and opened in 2018, was an initiative by the then Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, who is the incumbent Seberang Takir assemblyman.

Ahmad Razif said the centre, which is equipped with 15 dialysis machines, had benefitted thousands of kidney patients from all districts in the state.

“It is the only haemodialysis centre outside the hospital that isolates treatment for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C patients.

“The centre can accommodate up to 60 patients a day,“ he said when met by Bernama at the centre here.

According to Ahmad Razif, there is a need for more haemodialysis centres in the state to cater for the increase in the number of patients.

He said it is also one of the pledges in the Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan manifest for the state election.

Meanwhile, Hashim Abdullah, 71, from Kampung Maras said he had been going to the Seberang Takir Hemodialysis Centre three times a week for the past three years for treatment.

“The place is comfortable and the fee is only RM13 for each session,” he said.

Mohd Fadlillah Ramli, 45, from Kampung Beladau Kolam, whose wife also went for treatment at the centre, said although the centre is quite a distance from their house, he preferred to send his wife, who also suffered from a stroke, to the haemodialysis centre in Seberang Takir for the good service and comfort.

“Initially, my wife underwent treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), but has been referred to the centre because the place is more comfortable and suitable for her condition,” he added. -Bernama