Hailstones hit several locations in Ipoh

IPOH: Heavy rain and strong winds around the city this afternoon saw hailstones falling in several locations.

The stormy incident was also shared on social media through several video recordings by residents around the city who did not miss the opportunity to record the phenomenon around Medan Gopeng and Simpang Pulai here.

Apart from that, trees fell along Jalan Lapangan Terbang-Maju Rapat and Gunung Rapat, blocking traffic in the heavy rain and gusty winds that occurred at about 4 pm this afternoon.

Checks by Bernama found that several Ramadan bazaar tents in Medan Gopeng provided by the organisers were damaged by the storm which also blew off the roofs of houses around Sungai Rokam and damaging a house around Greentown here due to trees being uprooted.

Yesterday, several areas around the city were also hit by strong winds and lashing rain that caused trees to tumble and damaging vehicles and tents of traders.

In one of the incidents which went viral on social media, the parking area of ​​a fast-food restaurant in Medan Gopeng was affected involving several vehicles.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said trees were uprooted around Ipoh, Gopeng, Kampar and Bidor, blocking roads, while several houses and cars were hit by falling trees.

However, there were no casualties in all the incidents, he added.-Bernama