Haily awarded RM41m Tebrau shop office project

JOHOR BARU: Johor-based construction company Haily Group Bhd announced yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary Haily Construction Sdn Bhd (Haily Construction) has been awarded a RM40.67 million contract by Austin Senibong Development Sdn Bhd.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd showed that the award involves the proposed construction and completion of 99 units of three-storey shop offices, one unit of TNB sub-station and four units of TNB compact sub-station at Tebrau, Johor Baru, Johor.

“The overall duration of the project is 20 months and works are expected to commence within three months from the date of the letter of award. This latest award shall increase the value of our projects which now amounts to a total of RM557.89 million involving 22 building construction projects and two ongoing civil engineering-related construction projects,” said Haily’s executive director See Tin Hai (pix).

“The construction industry in Malaysia was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are optimistic on the recovery of construction industry with more projects resuming after the movement control order in Malaysia was lifted. Our order book shall keep us busy for the near term and contribute to the Haily group of companies’ earnings and net assets for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2022 and Dec 31, 2023.”

To recap, Haily has won tenders for construction projects amounting to over RM100 million in the current quarter ending Dec 31, 2021 (Q4 FY2021) in multiple announcements.

Haily Construction had on Nov 12 accepted a Letter of Award from Nice Frontier Sdn Bhd for a community housing project in Kulai, Johor worth RM14.57 million. The company had on Nov 5, accepted an award for a residential project by Factor Synergy Sdn Bhd worth RM23.7 million. Haily Construction had also, on Nov 2, accepted an award for a residential housing project by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd located in Tebrau, Johor worth RM27.21 million.

“The recent success that we’ve had is due to our experience in the construction industry and capabilities as a Grade G7 contractor registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). This is also in line with the group’s plans for its listing, which is to focus on our core competency in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings in Johor, and extend our reach to other districts,” he added.

Haily made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities on July 21. The group is principally a main contractor involved in constructing residential and non-residential buildings in the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia, particularly Johor. It also provides construction machinery for rental purposes.