Haj: 310 from Melaka in first group of pilgrims to depart on June 4

MELAKA: A total of 310 prospective pilgrims in the state are among the first group to leave for the Holy Land to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam on June 4.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the pilgrims were among the 410 quotas given to the state but the number was expected to increase to 500 individuals.

“After two years of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the selected pilgrims have been fully prepared to make preparations to become dhuyufurrahman (guests of Allah).

“Therefore, I would like to advise all of the prospective pilgrims to look after their health during this period and in a pandemic that has not yet recovered, personal hygiene should also be given priority,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the closing ceremony of the Perdana Haj Course at the Chinese Mosque in Krubong which was also attended by the Tabung Haji executive director (Haj) Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

In the meantime, Sulaiman also advised all pilgrims to continue to maintain self-discipline while in the Holy Land and maintain the good name of Malaysia and Melaka.

“Haj is a spiritual journey that requires physical, emotional strength and clear knowledge of haj and it is hoped that they all prepare themselves well. I also pray for all pilgrims to have a ‘mabrur’ (accepted) haj,” he said.-Bernama