Haj fraud: Police receive 72 reports involving almost RM4 mln losses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received a total of 72 reports nationwide related to fraudulent haj pilgrimage packages, against three travel agencies, involving losses amounting to RM3.95 million.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said that Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of reports, with 24 reports lodged involving losses amounting to RM1,244,500, followed by Selangor with 14 reports, involving losses totalling RM404,000.

“Pahang recorded 13 reports with a loss of RM1,611,500, while Kelantan, Johor and Perak received five reports each with a loss value of RM556,000,” she said in a statement today.

She said that Kedah had three reports lodged with a loss value of RM48,000, while Terengganu, Penang and Negeri Sembilan recorded one report each with a total loss of RM86,000.

On July 7, about 380 prospective haj pilgrims found themselves stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), believed to be victims of a scam by a travel agency.

They were believed to have used Furada visas, which are private haj visas not involving the Lembaga Tabung Haji quota.-Bernama