Haj: TH provides health care, specialists in Madinah

MADINAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), in an effort to provide the best in health care, has readied treatment centres and specialist doctors to make it easy and more organised to serve the Malaysian haj pilgrims.

Makkah director of operations (Medical), Dr Abdul Marsudi Manah, said that public health officers would also patrol from room to room to explain the importance of basic health care.

“TH has made preparations by setting up a health care centre at Madinah in the Roha Al Madinah building, which has 37 beds with a strength of 44 staff, five of which consist of three physicians in the fields of internal, anaesthesia and public health.

“The treatment centre is also supported by seven medical officers and 32 healthcare personnel including nurses,” he said at the Roha Al Madinah building.

Dr Abdul Marsudi explained that they also provided a mobile clinic in the pilgrims’ accommodation buildings, namely at the Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick Hotel, Saja Al Madinah Hotel and the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Dr Abdul Marsudi, who is a public health specialist at the Kudat health office in Sabah, said that the room patrols not only cater for basic health but also for staff to advise the pilgrims on how to deal with hot weather.

“In terms of health problems during the haj season... with the weather exceeding 46 degrees Celsius, there is likely to be dehydration.

“That is why the congregation needs to drink enough water and avoid being outside during the day. Only need be, we encourage them to stay in the shade or use umbrellas,” he said.

He also reminded them to seek early treatment if dehydrated and not to wait till the body weakens.

Pilgrims are also advised to avoid crowded, dusty and dry surroundings that can cause coughing, and this should not be considered normal because as it can lead to lung infections.-Bernama