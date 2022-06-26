Haj: TH staff should continue embracing world-class mentality

MAKKAH: The staff of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) in Makkah and Madinah should continue to have a world-class mentality and always be equipped with information when serving haj pilgrims.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Abdul Rahman said TH adopted a ‘no wrong door’ policy and all staff should be ready to assist pilgrims at any time or at least bring them to other respective units to solve their problems.

“Although the number of pilgrims this year is less than that in the previous haj season, we should not take our duties lightly.

“TH has been consistent in its achievement by meeting the set targets and showing that pilgrims are satisfied with the services provided,” he said in his speech during a staff assembly at TH headquarters in Abraj Al Janadriah Building here.

He said all staff were also encouraged to come up with ideas and suggestions to improve the system and process of haj services.

In addition, Syed Saleh advised TH staff to be wise in arranging their tasks for the Day of Arafah because they will experience tougher challenges, especially in dealing with pilgrims while having to perform their ibadah at the same time.

“The Masyair ritual requires us to plan and carry out our work in a smooth and organised manner to ensure that the pilgrims can perform wukuf and other haj rituals. This includes the aspects of movement, accommodation, food and ibadah,” he said.

A total of 300 staff, including the medical team, haj guides, counsellors, administration and finance officers were present during the assembly.

Apart from the Abraj Al Janadriah, some of them are serving at two other accommodation buildings for Malaysian pilgrims, namely Qasr Al Janadriyah and Land Premium Hotel.

As of yesterday, a total of 8,663 Malaysian pilgrims had arrived in Makkah. Malaysia’s haj quota for this year is 14,306.-Bernama