Hajiji donates 158 cows for Aidiladha

TUARAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today donated 158 cows to 51 representatives of mosques and surau in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha this Sunday.

He also handed over the cows to representatives of the security forces in Sabah including the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters in Kepayan; the Lok Kawi army camp; Tuaran Fire and Rescue Academy; Royal Malaysian Navy in Sepanggar; Sabah Volunteer Department Headquarters; and Tuaran Police Station.

The handing-over ceremony was held within the compound of Haji Noor Mosque, Kampung Serusup, near here today.

“The sacrificial rites have great significance for Muslims reminding us to make sacrifices and help the less unfortunate,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Hajiji also hoped that the donations would enliven the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Tuaran.

He said he hoped that Muslims in Sabah would celebrate the festivity in moderation, by appreciating the noble virtues it inculcates.

Meanwhile, Kampung Wokok surau chairman, Moksin Mohd Said, 76, expressed his thanks as this is the second year in a row that the village has received cows to be slaughtered in conjunction with the celebration.

Hari Raya Aidiladha, also known as Hari Raya Korban (sacrifice) and Hari Raya Haji, is observed by Muslims worldwide on the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th days of the month of Zulhijjah every year.

The celebration begins with the recitation of Aidiladha takbir on the night (eve) of the 10th day of Zulhijjah, followed by Aidiladha prayers the next morning. The sacrificial rites are performed on the first day of Aidiladha and the following three days.-Bernama