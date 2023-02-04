Hajiji: Media plays role in delivering information, govt agenda to Malaysians

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said the role of the media, including Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), is important to help deliver information and the government’s agenda to Malaysians.

He said the government’s development agenda needed to be delivered throughout the state so that every existing and future effort will be known to all Sabahans, including the state’s development initiative known as Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

“I hope that RTM, through radio and television broadcasts, can continue to deliver information contained in the SMJ development plan,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Berselawat programme in conjunction with the 77th RTM Day at the Sabah International Convention Centre here yesterday, in the presence of Sabah Broadcasting Department deputy director Aminah Samsudin Mohd.

He said that the latest success by the state government was a memorandum of understanding between Linaco Group and Sawit Kinabalu to build a integrated palm oi processing facility worth RM200 million in Langkon, Kota Marudu.

“Sabah has also realised acquiring a 50 per cent participation interest in PSC Samarang through an agreement with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB),“ he added. -Bernama