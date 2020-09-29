Hajiji’s appointment proves GRS cares for future of Sabah

IPOH: The consensus among component parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in nominating Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor as the 16th Sabah Chief Minister proves their aspiration for the people’s future overcome their personal interest.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said the leadership of Bersatu puts on record its appreciation and respect of all assemblymen and leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah for being open-minded with the decision.

“This is a new dynamic in the country’s politics which is a benchmark to all GRS politicians to ensure this political value continues to be held in its struggle to unite the people and build the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji and three deputy chief ministers as well as two state cabinet ministers sworn in before the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu this morning.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Perak Menteri Besar said the appointment of Hajiji and formation of the Sabah GRS state government was a victory for the people who carried out the democratic process orderly according to election rules.

“This is the time to form a strong state government administration to deliver the best service and fulfill all GRS pledges to reciprocate the trust of all Sabah voters,” he said.

He said Sabahans would be assured of care and continued development under the spirit of federal commitment of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the leadership of the federal government in providing support to the Sabah state government. — Bernama