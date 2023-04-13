Hajiji: Sabah students should seize opportunities provided by state govt

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sabah students are urged to seize all the opportunities provided by the state government through various initiatives to empower human capital development.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this is because human capital development is one of the aspects emphasised in the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

As such, he said Yayasan Sabah Group had offered various types of scholarships, such as the Sabah State Excellent Scholarship, Excellence Rural Students Scholarship, Public/Private Higher Educational Institution Scholarship, and study loans.

“I hope that all of you will seize the various initiatives the government provides. Have the determination to give back to the community because your service is needed to develop our beloved state,” he said at the breaking of fast ceremony with about 500 Sabah students at the Islamic Civilisation Park here last night.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif.

Hajiji, who is also Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees chairman, said the state government has also provided various platforms for students to voice their views, including through the Sabah Student Consultation Council (MPPS) Conference which was first held in May 2022.

“MPPS gathers Sabah student leaders from public and private higher learning institutions (IPT), IPG (Teachers Education Institutes), training institutes and Form Six. The state government has also established the Malaysian Sabah Student Secretariat (SEMESTA) as recognition for young people, especially students,” he said.

According to Hajiji, the state government spent RM45 million last year to provide BUDI assistance for IPT registration, Computer Compassionate Assistance (BAIK) and assistance to SEMESTA, which is financial aid for registered Sabah student associations and clubs.

He said the state government also allocated RM16.2 million in the state budget this year to implement youth programmes to produce quality leaders.

“Our hope is to be able to produce students who are not only successful in the academic field but at the same time have good character,” he said. -Bernama