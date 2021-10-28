Hajiji: Sabah to play its role in ensuring successful BIMP-EAGA economic recovery

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will play its role in ensuring the success of the economic recovery plan post-Covid-19 in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix).

He said Sabah welcomed the joint statement of the 14th BIMP-EAGA Summit to forge closer cooperation among participating countries to boost the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sabah will also take part to ensure the success of the recovery plan after Covid-19, including the development of the BIMP-EAGA Economic Corridor.

“We agree and support Malaysia’s view put forward by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that BIMP-EAGA will be a useful platform in economic recovery.

“It is also a good sign with the objectives set under the 12th Malaysia Plan,“ he said in a statement after being an observer at the 14th BIMP-EAGA Summit held virtually today.

Hajiji said that among the things that had been agreed in the joint statement was the One Borneo Quarantine initiative to facilitate trade and investment.

Sabah has identified three boundary points, namely Bantul, Sebatik and Serudung under the second phase of the initiative while the pilot phase is at the border of Entikong, Indonesia-Tebedu, Sarawak and Sungai Tujuh, Brunei-Sungai Tujuh, Miri,“ he said.-Bernama