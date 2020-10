KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix) has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here at 10.30 am today.

Also discharged from the hospital is his wife, Datin Juliah Salag.

Hajiji, in expressing concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, said the state government would do its best to curb the spread of the epidemic.

“The important thing is that the people must be disciplined, cooperate and always abide by the standard operating procedures set by the government,“ he said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile, Hajiji thanked Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi; HQE director Dr William Gotulis; Head of Infectious Diseases Unit Dr Lee Heng Gee; specialist doctors and nurses who have treated him and his wife.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to those who always prayed for his recovery and health, as well as the frontliners, who have been working hard and sacrificing their time and energy to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama