Hakim Danish aims to win 2022 ATC championship title

KUALA LUMPUR: Pint-sized rider Hakim Danish Ramli wants to make Malaysia proud by aiming to win the 2022 Asia Talent Cup (ATC) championship that begins next month.

Although he ended his debut in overall fifth place last year with 57 points, Hakim, 14, admitted that he was still not satisfied with the result and promised to improve in his second campaign by wrestling the title this season.

“My goal is I want to be champion but of course I have to take it step by step to achieve my dream in ATC 2022,” he said in a video shared with the media today.

Besides finishing fifth overall, the Terengganu rider also managed to finish third in three races in Losail International Circuit, Qatar in March and April last year.

Hakim, who will race in the official test in Qatar tomorrow and Feb 26 hopes to record the best lap time to spur him on for the 2022 season.

Besides Hakim, three other Malaysian riders will also compete in the ATC 2022, Farres Putra Fadhill, Emil Idzhar Ezuan and Farish Hafiy Farid Sezli.

Meanwhile, Farres said he has hopes to end the 2022 season in the top five best riders while Farish and Emil have set their sights on finishing in the top 10 overall best riders this year.

Round One will take place at the Losail International Circuit from March 4 to 6 followed by Round Two at the Mandalika International Circuit, Indonesia (March 18 to 20); Round Three at Motegi Twin Ring Circuit, Japan (Sept 23 to 25) and Chang International Circuit, Thailand (Sept 30 to Oct 2) for Round Four.

Sepang International Circuit will host Round 5 from Oct 21 to 23 and Round Six, the last race of 2022 will take place at Mandalika International Circuit from Nov 11 to 13.-Bernama