Hakim Danish triumphs in first round of Asia Talent Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National youth racing sensation Hakim Danish Ramli has won the first race of the 2022 Asia Talent Cup in Lombok, Indonesia today.

The 15-year-old racer emerged victorious at the Mandalika International Street Circuit completing 16 laps and covering a distance of 68.816 kilometres (km) with a time of 28 minutes 8.357 seconds (s).

Japanese rider Shinya Ezawa could only manage second place (28:24.034s) and Indonesian local Reykat Fadillah was third with 28:24.226s.

Hakim Danish’s victory caught the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who congratulated him on his achievement.

“Congratulations to our young racer Hakim Danish who won the first round of the ATC at Mandalika Circuit. Jalur Gemilang flying proudly!,“ he posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, ZK Racing said in a Facebook post that the race was broadcast on a giant screen at the Youth and Sports Carnival in Ipoh, Perak, where visitors watched the action.

“All of us at the Youth and Sports Carnival @kbsmalaysia stood and sang our national anthem Negaraku to honour Danish’s win. Congratulations!,” the post read.