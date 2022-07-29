Half a million people sign up to volunteer in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

ZURICH: More than half a million of people have signed up as FIFA’s global volunteers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

FIFA in a statement said the number had soared from 100,000 since October last year, reflecting the passion and enthusiasm of the people.

“This rise in people signing up to the platform truly is remarkable,“ Qatar new agency (QNA) reported FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“The surge in numbers shows that our volunteer programme and platform are becoming a real, global community, with incredible interest in taking part in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.”

“Volunteers play a key role in every FIFA tournament. Along with their energy and smiles, they bring a unique atmosphere, giving their time and expertise to ensure football continues to flourish. Once again, volunteers have shown their commitment to, and love of, our sport, and we are truly thankful for this,” he added.

It also quoted FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura said: “It is outstanding to reach this important milestone so quickly after the programme was relaunched, and we are very happy.

“For football to continue to thrive, volunteers are absolutely essential. We can see the popularity and love of our sport shine through in these fantastic volunteers. It is a very special community and we look forward to it expanding further,” QNA reported her said.

According to the statement, the majority of volunteers come from areas near to Qatar, with 43.2 percent of them are from Asia and 40.2 percent from Africa.

English is the most commonly spoken language among applicants 94.4 percent

Applications for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme will close on Sunday, July 31 while interviews will be completed by August 13.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Volunteer Programme, launched in Dec 2020, is the largest in the history of sport as every registered volunteer can apply to participate in the rest tournaments of the international association.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held from Nov 21 until Dec 18.-Bernama