Half-month special financial aid for Penang civil servants

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced a half-month special financial aid with a minimum payment of RM1,200 for the civil servants in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the special financial aid provision totalling RM6.13 million would benefit some 3,920 civil servants in the state.

“The state government is very fortunate to have civil servants who are dedicated, committed and have integrity to ensuring that the policies of the state government are implemented successfully,“ he said when tabling the 2023 State Budget in the State Legislative Assembly today.

He also announced a payment of RM300 each to Al Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers and supervisors, Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat teachers and also teachers and staff of Chinese private schools.

Teachers in tahfiz centres and pondok as well as Islamic kindergarten school teachers would receive RM200 each, he added.

He said the payments which involved a total of RM900,000, would be disbursed in December 2022.-Bernama