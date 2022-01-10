Hamraoui returns to training with PSG after assault arrests

PARIS: Kheira Hamraoui (pix) on Friday resumed training with the Paris Saint-Germain women’s squad adding a long message of thanks and conciliation.

“Happy to have returned to the group this morning,“ tweeted the player, who was assaulted in November 2021 by masked individuals.

Her former PSG and France teammate Aminata Diallo has been charged with aggravated violence and criminal association and placed under judicial supervision for her role in the ambush.

Five men were also taken into police custody in a series of arrests starting on September 16.

Hamraoui, a 32-year-old midfielder, tweeted her thanks to all those who supported her during the media storm that followed her attack, almost a year ago.

She also addressed “a message of conciliation, peace and love to all the people who insulted me, denigrated, criticised, I do not blame them and I remain convinced that they were manipulated,“ she wrote.

Hamraoui has been out of the PSG squad since April after her relationship with several teammates reportedly deteriorated because they blamed her for Diallo’s first arrest las November.

PSG's next match is this Sunday against Le Havre, in the French championship.