Hamzah denies involvement in senior police transfer exercise

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) has denied any involvement in the transfer exercise of senior police officers.

He said that any transfer exercise of senior police officers was a decision of the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“I have never interfered in police affairs. I apologise if there are those who said that I have interfered.

“I am the chairman of SPP, if there is a decision that has been issued, it is the decision of SPP. Sometimes though there are people who accept a decision the other way around (meaning),” he said after attending the Roundtable Discussion with the Home Minister programme here today.

Hamzah said this when asked to comment on the issue of his alleged interference in the transfer exercise involving senior police officers.

“What is most important is that the decision should be seen as a SPP decision. It is true that I am the Minister but I am also the chairman of SPP.

“Hence, it is the decision of the majority, and I always follow the decision of the majority. Instead of me making my own decision, I think it is good for all parties to understand that SPP is the highest commission because its members are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Hamzah also said that it was true that the letter of appointment of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) was also from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He added that at the same time, SPP should be placed above the IGP because all decisions relating to the police force are made by the commission (SPP) as opposed to only involving one individual.

Meanwhile, when asked about his meeting with IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, Hamzah declined to comment.

On April 10, it was reported that Abdul Hamid would have a meeting with Hamzah in the near future to resume the implementation of the transfer exercise of senior police officers which has been delayed. — Bernama