Hamzah: Reject BN, candidates are ‘court cluster’ supporters

PETALING JAYA: Johor Perikatan Nasional elections director Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix) has urged voters to reject BN on grounds that their candidates are supporters of the “court cluster”.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, the Home Minister said even if the “court cluster” was not fielded as candidates in Johor, BN candidates would still support them.

“We want a PN government because the candidates have been vetted and the candidates know what the people want,“ said Hamzah.

Hamzah was allegedly referring to several Umno leaders who are currently facing criminal trials, most prominently Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Hamzah also pointed out that there can only be a stable government if lawmakers do not have integrity issues.