Hamzah Zainudin: Bersatu to hold AGM from Nov 23-25

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be holding its annual general assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam from Nov 23-25, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said.

In a statement today, he said this was decided at the Supreme Council meeting chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

He said the AGM’s main committee will be chaired by vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

“The Bersatu annual general assembly will kick off with the opening of the party wings on November 23, followed by the main assembly meeting on November 24 and 25,” he said in the statement.

Hamzah said among other matters discussed in last night’s meeting was the position of Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, adding that the party’s disciplinary board has issued him a show cause letter.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain on Oct 12 declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership after considering the ongoing pleas of his constituents and the urgent need to address cost of living issues in his constituency. -Bernama