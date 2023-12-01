Handlers at K9 Unit must possess high level of patience: JBPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Dog handlers in the K9 Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) need to have a high level of patience to manage and train their animals.

The department’s K9 Unit Senior Fire Officer II R. Chandran said this is to ensure that the dogs are well-cared for physically and spiritually, as well as to strengthen the bond between the two of them.

“Dogs are like young children. When they misbehave, we have to be patient. We should not beat them, but care for them, and be friends with them, then a close bond will be forged and will facilitate t search and rescue (SAR) operation, like in the case of the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali in December last year.

“About 50 percent of the victims in the landslide were found with the help of tracker dogs.,” he said to Bernama recently.

According to him, the use of trackers dogs from the K9 Unit helped to save time and reduce the scope of the search for the victims.

“When we use the service of tracker dogs, we can reduce the digging in such a search and rescue operation. These dogs play an important role,“ he said.

Meanwhile, JBPM K9 Unit Senior Assistant Superintendent H. Pramnath said the handlers at the K9 Unit are important assets because they have wisdom and patience in handling the dogs under their supervision.

“These dogs are trained, it involves psychology where they can read what is in the dog’s mind. This shows the closeness of the bond between the tracker dogs and their handlers,” he added.

He said the tracker dogs are also sent for health checks regularly to ensure that they are always in good health and at their best performance in carrying out their tasks.

Before these tracker dogs are taken out for SAR assignments, the Veterinary Department will assess their health level in terms of their fitness, internally and externally, he said, adding that after the SAR the dogs will be examined again. -Bernama