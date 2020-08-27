Handouts good, but jobs are better

PETALING JAYA: Cash handouts remain the most essential form of aid to provide immediate relief to those in the lower income (B40) group from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this is only a short-term solution. Monetary assistance should be followed up with more job opportunities to ensure greater sustainability, said economists.

They were responding to the findings of a joint survey by the UN Population Fund and the UN Children’s Fund that showed more than half of them are not covered by government social protection schemes.

As a result, the survey showed, already low incomes have been slashed further, forcing many to sustain on cheap but less nutritious food.

Economist Dr K. Kuperan Visvanathan, who is head of the Regional Development Clusters in the Academy of Professors Malaysia, said the government should continue to support the B40 group by giving at least RM500 a month to each household until the economy recovers.

“This will help them crawl out of the financial crisis, help their families, and later contribute to the nation,” he told theSun yesterday.

However, Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib said cash assistance is a short-term solution and unsustainable.

“People should be better paid. They should have more job opportunities to help them stand on their own feet.”

Another economist, Dr Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, said cash handouts serve as a temporary solution “but it is just delaying the core problem”.

“We need another round of assistance, be it in the form of cash or grants, but the grants should be used to underwrite the cost of re-skilling for those affected, to help them secure new jobs,” he said.

“They can be recruited into some training programmes organised by the Human Resource Development Fund. They can be paid allowances to help sustain their families,” he added.

Barjoyai said the government need to work with employers to come up with a mechanism to employ those who have already undergone the training.

He stressed many people would not be able to service their borrowings even with a second or third extension of the moratorium on loan repayments.

“These will become non-performing loans, and banks will have to write them off. Therefore the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency should work with banks and the borrowers to come up with a mechanism to assist borrowers who are unable to repay their loans.”