Hannah is everywhere to understand real situation

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is one of the Unity Government ministers who are often on the ground, whether officiating events, engaging youths and athletes or even checking out the facilities of less popular sports.

So much so that some even said that “Hannah is everywhere!”.

When asked to respond, the Segambut MP said going to the ground was the only way she could gain a better understanding of the real situation and at the same time, address issues relating to less popular sports.

“Sports like football are quite popular, but the women's team hardly gets attention, so I have to go see them and to understand them as well,” she said when met on Thursday.

As much as she was able to turn duty into joy, Hannah admitted that it was also tiring.

“I’m not getting enough sleep, that’s for sure, but when there are efforts taken by sports associations or relevant quarters that have played their parts, how would I not try my level best to help?

“I wish I could clone myself to be at as many places as possible, but I can’t. I also have a duty to attend Parliament sittings. So I apologise to the many organisers who invited me if I could not attend all the events due to time constraints,” she added. -Bernama