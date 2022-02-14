Hannah Yeoh: Resign as Senior Minister over SOPs breach

PETALING JAYA: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh is calling for the resignation of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at an event in Johor yesterday.

This was after a video emerged showing the leaders wading through a sea of people jam-packed shoulder-to-shoulder at the launch of Johor MIC’s brigade in Kota Iskandar, Johor, yesterday.

It was also reported that a journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) who covered the event found that the SOP on physical distancing was not observed, with the chairs arranged closely.

Among the leaders reportedly present at the event were Hishammuddin, incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and MIC president Tan Sri S Vigneswaran.

“Hishammuddin who chairs the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting (comprising the defence, health, finance as well as multimedia and communication ministries) had previously announced various national Covid SOPs including Umrah pilgrimage, MyTravelPass and he had even said that the Johor state polls should be conducted safely.

“As such, it is unforgivable for him to be caught on video breaching Covid SOP. Even though the Health Minister had announced that compounds would be issued to Hishammuddin and other senior BN politicians, Hishammuddin also admitted the SOP breach in his tweet. A fine is simply not enough, especially for a Senior Minister who sits on the front bench of the Executive and has been caught vaping in Parliament when the Health Minister had declared war on smoking in the August House,“ she said in a statement today.

Yeoh also questioned how the public could trust him in deciding SOPs moving forward.

Earlier, it was reported that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had ordered a compound notice to be issued to Hishamuddin after violating physical distancing rules.

Vigneswaran and Hasni Mohammad were also issued compound notices for breaching SOPs.