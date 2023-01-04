Hannah Yeoh to meet Zii Jia next week

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) will meet national badminton ace Lee Zii Jia next week to discuss the problems he is facing.

“I need to meet him first to hear his problems. Maybe Zii Jia does not want to return to BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia),” Yeoh told Bernama after attending a breaking of fast organised by the Malaysia Underwater Hockey Association here yesterday.

Yeoh said she would issue a statement after meeting the world number four men’s singles player.

Media reports had earlier quoted Yeoh as saying she wanted to have a four-eyed meeting with the 25-year-old Zii Jia upon his return from Europe to help him deal with his inconsistent performances.

Speculation on Zii Jia’s return to BAM has intensified after the 2021 All England champion was seen with BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria on two occasions recently. -Bernama