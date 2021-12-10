HARA 2021: Target expat's awareness in fighting corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Anti-Corruption Day (HARA) 2021 was celebrated simultaneously nationwide today with the aim of getting the expatriate business community's involvement in raising community awareness in the fight against corruption.

Themed “Your Right, Your Role: Say No To Corruption”, the programme was jointly organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) together with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Transparency International Malaysia and the Malaysian Certified Integrity Officers Association.

In a statement, MACC said it held a briefing and dialogue involving MACC's top management and the expatriate business community representing countries such as the United States, European Union, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki delivered a message on the importance of fighting corruption and abuse of power during the HARA 2021 celebration in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, yesterday, said the statement.-Bernama