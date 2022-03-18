Harimau Malaya adapting to new training regime: Kogi

KUALA LUMPUR: After a few days of centralised training camp, Harimau Malaya players are adapting well and catching up with the philosophies instilled by the new coaching regime headed by South Korean, Kim Pan Gon(pix).

Though the gameplay and philosophy of Pan Gon varies slightly from the former tactician Tan Cheng Hoe, attacking midfielder M. Kogileswaran Raj said he and his teammates are coping well with the changes under a “world-class” coaching team.

In terms of training sessions, the 23-year-old said, there is not much of a difference between coach Cheng Hoe’s approach with Pan Gon, but both have their own methods in moulding the team.

“The training is quite intense at an increasing pace, as we are having a two-session day (morning and evening) now. However, the coaching staff also planned for our recovery as well. If two sessions are held intensely, the next session will be a bit low, so we can adapt and recover, more importantly, avoid injuries.

“Another factor is that players are fit since the Malaysian League has just started, so it is easy for us to adapt to the situation. So far all players, including me, gave our best and hoped to achieve good results in Singapore friendlies and Asian Cup Qualifiers (in June),” he said when met during the training session at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Harimau Malaya are preparing to face the Philippines on March 23 and hosts Singapore three days later in the FAS Tri-nation Series 2022 International Friendly matches, before playing Singapore club side Albirex Niigata FC on March 28.

The Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC player, who was acclaimed for his performance during the 2020 AFF Cup campaign last year for netting two goals, also hoped to impress the new coaching line-up to remain in the squad.

“Most importantly it is not the upcoming friendly matches but that I have to give 100 per cent effort to improve my individual performance, so that the coaches could see my capabilities,” he added.-Bernama