Harimau Malaya jump seven rungs in FIFA ranking to 138th in world

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya moved up seven rungs in the FIFA rankings to occupy 138th spot in the world based on the latest list issued by the world governing body today.

The last time Malaysia reached the same position on the ranking list was in 2011.

A statement released on the official www.fifa.com website shows head coach Kim Pan Gon’s team collecting 1,082.13 points by adding 15.53 points this year.

Malaysia’s climb up the rankings is due to the two big wins over Turkmenistan and Hong Kong in their Tier 1 international friendlies at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor last month.

The latest ranking puts them on par with the likes of Turkmenistan (world number 137), Saint Kitts and Nevis (number 139) and Nicaragua (number 140).

Malaysia’s 1082.13 points total is also higher compared to Indonesia (number 149 with 1046.14 points) and Singapore (number 158, 1014.04 points).

Meanwhile, three more Southeast Asian countries are ranked higher than Malaysia, with Vietnam placed 95th (with 1229.69 points), Thailand 114th (1171.88 points) and the Philippines 136th (1097.67 points). -Bernama