Harimau Malaya lose 1-2 to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost 1-2 to Singapore in the FAS 2022 Tri-Nations Series international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore yesterday.

The Lions’ 22-year-old striker, Ikhsan Fandi, who is also the son of Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad, emerged hero for the hosts as he scored a brace.

Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan Gon, who began the campaign with a 2-0 win over the Philippines on Wednesday, has his work cut out for him, although in general, the national squad has shown some improvement compared to performance in the 2020 AFF Cup last December.

Pan Gon made only two changes in the starting line-up for today’s game, bringing on captain Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak and Safawi Rasid in place of Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee at centre-back and Arif Aiman ​​Hanapi up-front.

The national squad almost opened the scoring in the first minute of the match, but Safiq Rahim's shot just went slightly wide.

Safiq once again had a chance to open the scoring after receiving a pass from Safawi in the 20th minute, but the attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Hassan Sunny.

However, the home side coached by Nazri Nasir broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when Ikhsan tapped in a short cross from South Korean-born Song Ui-young.

Safawi's free kick in the 43rd minute was also blocked by Hassan before the first half whistle was blown.

Malaysia got a golden opportunity to equalise after the break when referee Ahmad A'Qashah awarded a penalty kick following Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin’s foul on Safawi in the penalty box.

However, Safawi's left-footed spot-kick in the 47th minute hit the crossbar.

Pan Gon's men finally managed to beat Hassan when naturalised player Liridon Krasniqi lashed in a pass from Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid in the 57th minute.

However, a lapse in defence was punished by Ikhsan, who cleverly dribbled past Harimau Malaya players before firing in a shot in the 76th minute to seal the win.

The Harimau Malaya will next play a closed-door match against local club Albirex Niigata FC on Monday (March 28).-Bernama