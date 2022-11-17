Harimau Malaya new jersey themed “For the Badge on the Chest”

PETALING JAYA: The national football squad will be donning a new-look jersey in the 2022-2024 season which was launched by Nike Malaysia today about a month before the ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) tournament starting on December 20.

With the theme “For the Badge on the Chest” the main or 'home' jersey continues to use yellow as the dominant colour with only the collar in black while the second or ‘away’ jersey also maintains black as the main colour besides having the Harimau Malaya stripes.

Three national players namely Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee, V. Ruventhiran and Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed modeled the three new designs of the national team jersey including the goalkeeper set at the launch ceremony here.

The ceremony was officiated by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin together with Nike Southeast Asia and India marketing director, Chris Madsen.

“The ‘home’ jersey this time looks more unique with the entire jersey in yellow and only the round collar is black.

“This is actually the narrative we are trying to convey, which also has FAM logo to bring the message for players to play ‘For the Badge on the Chest’,“ said Hamidin.

He hopes that the new jersey will inspire national players when they turn out for the upcoming AFF Cup tournament and the prestigious 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The new jersey will also be used by all other national teams including the women's, youth, futsal and beach soccer squads.

Meanwhile, Madsen said: “For this 2022-2024 edition jersey, we maintain the use of the two symbolic colours of Harimau Malaya which are black and yellow because this black and yellow is not the usual black and yellow. It is the colour of the soul for warriors - the Malayan Tiger hero,“.

The two new jerseys which are each sold at RM299 each are available exclusively at Football Republic Sunway Pyramid and online at www.nike.com/my and the Nike App starting today.