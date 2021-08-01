Harsh treatment of activists unacceptable, says MCA

PETALING JAYA: MCA has spoken out against the treatment of young female activists, which the party said is unacceptable.

Heidy Quah,26, exposed how a woman detained at an immigration detention centre in 2018 with her newborn baby was subjected to unsanitary conditions and abusive treatment.

“Instead of being thanked for bringing this to light, Heidy was put through two gruelling hours of questioning by the police, before being slapped with charges under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if convicted,” MCA spokesperson Saw Yee Fung said in a statement today.

“Also in the same period, was the arrest of 20-year old Sarah Irdina, the founder of the youth group Misi Solidariti. This young lady has recounted her experience after she was arrested by police, being held in custody for over 10 hours while being subjected to harsh questioning, being forced to strip to her underwear, and then being made to sleep on a plank in a cell with a CCTV camera and an exposed toilet.”

Saw questioned how we are supposed to encourage young women leaders to speak up in the future when this is the treatment they receive.

“MCA stands by their plight, and is ready to help them if necessary. Such treatment is inexcusable,” she added.