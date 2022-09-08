‘Harsher penalties needed to end viewing, sharing of child porn’

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia urgently calls upon the government to formulate stricter laws to curb and totally eradicate the viewing and sharing of child pornography in the country.

According to its youth chief Na’im Brundage, the figures announced in the Dewan Rakyat recently that there are over 106,000 Malaysian-registered internet addresses suspected of sharing child pornography is greatly disturbing and warrants urgent attention.

“Children are among the most vulnerable groups and every effort must be made to protect them, involving everyone, from parents, teachers to enforcement bodies.

“Child pornography can lead to a host of other problems including sex addiction

which puts every child in danger. Viewing pornography in any form itself has serious negative implications and can cause users to become increasingly aggressive and also lead to depression.

“Studies have revealed that even three hours of viewing porn a week can cause a noticeable reduction in grey matter in key parts of the brain. When brain connections are involved, it means they impact one’s behaviour and mood,“ he said in a statement today.

He also revealed that the internet is swarmed with pornographic materials with easily over 500,000

websites and 370 million pages.

“In fact, reports have stated that every second, over 30,000 internet users are viewing porn, while 68 million people search for porn materials every day.

PBM also calls on the government to enhance PDRM’s Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11) and the Malaysian Internet Crime Against Children (MICAC) investigation units to play a more effective role in tackling crimes involving children.

According to the D11 unit, browsing activities, including uploading and downloading of child pornography have been increasing every year.

“The increasing trend in child pornography is very worrying and apart from organising more awareness campaigns and programmes, the related laws must be enhanced to provide harsher penalties against offenders. Each and every individual must play a key role towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our children and PBM strongly supports every effort to put an end to all forms of

pornography,“ Nai’im added.