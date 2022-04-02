Hasni ready to contest for Parliamentary seat in GE15

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) is ready to shoulder the responsibility as a candidate at the Parliamentary level in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The former Johor menteri besar said, however, he would leave it to the top leadership of Umno to decide on the matter.

“I am ready to serve and continue to serve, I leave it to the top leadership,“ he told reporters after chairing the state Umno meeting at the Johor Umno headquarters at Jalan Yahya Awal here yestreday.

The Benut state assemblyman was asked whether he intended to contest in GE15.

Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional chairman, has contested the Benut state seat since 2008, and in the last state election, he defended the seat with a majority of 5,859 votes.

Hasni had also been the Pontian MP for a term following GE11, which was held in March 2004. Hasni was appointed as the 18th menteri besar of Johor on Feb 28, 2020.

When asked about the role new Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would have in the Johor Umno Liaison Body, he said the Machap assemblyman would be involved as a Johor Umno Liaison Committee member in the future to ensure continuity between the state government and the party.

Apart from that, Hasni said Umno Johor had instructed all 26 Umno Divisions to re-evaluate the party structure following the latest political developments in Johor following the state elections, which would further strengthen the party and enable elected representatives to provide more effective services to their constituents.-Bernama