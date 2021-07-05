‘Hasten vaccinations in Camerons’

PETALING JAYA: Vegetable farmers in Cameron Highlands want the government to ramp up vaccination and screening efforts for them as soon as possible.

The region is the country’s main producer of greens but supplies have been disrupted as a result of the imposition of an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the area.

In just the past week, more than a hundred new cases have been recorded in Tringkap, which is the vegetable cultivation centre in the highlands.

Greens from the area are sold across the country and even in Singapore.

Cameron Highlands Agricultural Entrepreneurs Association president Tan Wei Wun said it is crucial that those infected are quickly identified and isolated, and the rest be vaccinated so the region will achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Tan said that would ensure that supply is not disrupted. He was commenting on Tanah Rata MP Chiong Yoke Kong’s comment that the government has failed to manage the pandemic properly.

In a statement issued last week, Chiong listed three areas in which, he alleged, the government has not made any headway.

“The vaccination rate has been too slow, the screening of the population and isolating infected individuals have been inadequate and there is a shortage of medical facilities and quarantine centres.”

Chiong said the government has failed to respond adequately to the emergence of the Kailan Tringkap cluster that was identified more than a week ago. More than 100 positive cases have already been linked to the cluster.

He suggested that the government also includes

the agriculture sector in the

Public-Private Partnership

Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme.

“Agriculture is also an essential service. By improving the rate of vaccination, it can help the sector resume operations so that there will not be a food shortage,” he said.

Tan pointed out that Cameron Highlands only has a small population, hence it should not be too difficult to quickly vaccinated everyone.

He said all foreigners should also be included in the vaccination programme, whether or not they have a work permit.

As a result of the lack of medical and quarantine facilities, many of those who have been infected are forced to stay at home or at the farms.

There was also a report that a local hotel had been converted to a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients from outside Cameron Highlands.

Tan said the lack of proper quarantine facilities have forced foreign workers to remain at the farms and the locals in their homes.

The slow screening process has been attributed to a shortage of manpower and resources at the district health office. As a result, it took up to five days to complete just its first round of screening.

Tringkap EMCO task force chief Lau Sai Hoong told theSun that some of the farmers have also contributed to the slow screening process.

“Some of them are not cooperating out of fear that they will be penalised if they have hired workers who do not have permits.”

He said the district health office has an abundance of test kits in storage but is still waiting for a professional healthcare worker to do the screening.

Lau added that the need for a quarantine centre has been raised multiple times by his task force but they have yet to receive any response on it.