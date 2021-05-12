Have a safe Raya

I RECENTLY received a text from a Muslim friend, who told me that this is the second year in a row she is unable to return to her hometown to meet her mother for Hari Raya.

Her text message spoke clearly of her longing to “Balik Kampung”, to be with her loved ones. So, I offered her some consolation by telling her to telephone her mum often and to be patient. This, as we find ourselves celebrating another major festivity this year under a new normal and in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

I know it is difficult, as a lot of us have not seen our families for a long time. However, we need to do our part to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases. We cannot afford to be complacent. It brings me no joy to read news reports of how the health system is struggling to cope with the pandemic. They are running out of intensive care unit beds and more patients are requiring ventilators.

If you are unable to meet family and friends in person, I believe your presence is still felt in spirit. The important thing is every one is safe and healthy.

This trumps any sense of wanting or longing to see loved ones back home.

I would like to thank our frontliners for their service, dedication and commitment and I urge the public to empathise with them. They are facing an uphill task and our compliance with the SOP serves as a source of strength to keep Malaysia safe. Please remain vigilant and do not let your guard down. I would also like to wish Selamat Hari Raya to those who are celebrating, and happy holidays to all Malaysians.