Have empathy, humanity when serving the community :Nik Ezanee

KUALA LUMPUR: The police force should adopt empathy and humanity in providing services to the community as well as enforcing the law, said Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix).

He said the concept of humanising the badge should be present in each police officer and personnel, who serve as the national security force.

“I applied such a concept (to be kind to the community) when I held the post as Petaling Jaya district police chief before this. “In this way, a more successful partnership has been achieved by the force through various information (on criminal cases) given by the public to the police.

“For example, the seizure of huge quantity of drugs worth millions of ringgit, operation arrests and others,” he was speaking as a guest of Bernama TV’s Kita Jaga Syawal talk-room programme yesterday.

He said the success of operations would regain the good image of police as well as restore public confidence in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“In carrying out our duties as police, we must have a humane approach and kindness such as helping the elderly to cross the road, lending a hand in carrying goods, or even changing car tyres.

“This is not the job of the police, but there is nothing wrong with that because we add value by doing good,” he said, adding the force was never offended by insults from certain parties.

“We admit we are not perfect, and we (police) have taken an oath of providing the best services to the community. We will never give up on fixing our weaknesses,” he added. -BERNAMA