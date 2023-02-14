Health assistants jailed, fined for accepting gratification over funeral arrangements

SHAH ALAM: Three health care assistants (PPK) at Serdang Hospital were each sentenced to between three and five months in jail and fined between RM5,000 and RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here today for accepting gratification concerning funeral arrangements of dead patients.

Judge Rozilah Salleh handed down the sentence on Mohd Shah Rizan Yasak, 43; Mohd Riduan Ibrahim, 41, and Muhamad Yusri Yusof, 36, after they pleaded guilty to an alternative charge which was read out to them separately.

Mohd Shah Rizan was sentenced to five months in jail and fined RM20,000, in default six months jail, while Mohd Riduan was sentenced to four months and fined RM10,000 (in default four months jail) and three months jail for Muhamad Yusri with a fine of RM5,000 (in default three months jail).

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from today.

According to the charges, the three men, who are with the Forensic Unit at the hospital, received cash amounting to RM6,250, RM3,550 and RM1,100, respectively, through online transfers in their bank accounts from a 32-year-old company owner to do work related to funeral arrangement.

They were charged with committing the offence at several bank branches in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang and Banting, near here between March 18, 2018 and Aug 7, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, where they were charged, as public servants, with obtaining valuable things without consideration from a person whom they knew had a connection with their official function.

Meanwhile, Rozilah, before handing down the sentence, advised the three accused to repent and not to repeat their mistakes.

“As PPKs in the forensic unit who make the funeral arrangement for the dead patients, your job is a very honourable one.

“Even if your earning is not much, let it be a blessed income blessed...What you did is wrong and I hope this punishment will be a lesson,” she said.

During mitigation, the three of them, all unrepresented, said they were the sole breadwinners for their respective families.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Abti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Alif Shaharuzaman prosecuted.

Meanwhile, another PPK at the same hospital, Hairul Nizam Idris, 39, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge. He was alleged to have accepted RM1,100 from a man through an online transfer in his bank account for the purpose.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Kajang on April 20 and 23, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Hairul, by lawyer Siti Nurul Jannah Rizali, was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety and ordered to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the MACC office.

The court set March 17 for mention. -Bernama