Health Dept inspects food trucks, stalls at AKM Tour to ensure safety, quality

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department will be inspecting the food trucks and stalls participating in the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) tour twice a day to ensure food safety and quality, said its director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He said the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division will carry out the inspection to ensure the operators keep their trucks and stalls clean and sanitised throughout the three-day carnival.

“This inspection will be carried out twice a day, in the morning and evening. The implementation of the inspection aims at ensuring food operators that are conducting business at the carnival maintain an optimal level of cleanliness to avoid food poisoning incidents.

“All food operators should ensure that their premises and products comply with the Food Act 1983 as well as relevant regulations,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the inspection involves 151 of its enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, Sha’ari said the Keluarga Malaysia Healthy booth under the department is promoting various health-related activities such as organ donation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), dental screening, food safety and quality and services under the smoking cessation clinic.

A check by Bernama found that visitors thronged the booth to obtain more healthcare information.

The Selangor AKM tour which opened its doors to visitors today is being held at the Shah Alam Stadium with about 100 booths featuring small and medium-sized enterprises.

Themed 'Malaysian Family Entrepreneurs Driving the National Economy’, the eighth edition of the AKM tour is hosted by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.- Bernama