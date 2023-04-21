Health experts: Celebrate but stay vigilant of Covid-19, haze

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should exercise extra caution when celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri as Covid-19, along with the ongoing haze phenomenon, still poses danger and risks to respiratory health, said experts.

Although this is the first time in three years Hari Raya is celebrated without the imposition of standard operating procedures (SOP) by the government, there is no reason to throw caution to the wind.

According to the official Health Ministry data, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country rose by 87.5 per cent in the last 14 days leading up to April 8, while the number of hospital admissions recorded an increase of 30.5 per cent.

International Islamic University Malaysia public health specialist Prof Dr Mohammad Farhan Rusli said that while there was no specific SOP, the public should administer some self-preventive measures before engaging the elderly and children during Hari Raya Aidilfitri gatherings.

He said frequent hand-washing and practicing safe physical distancing in crowds, especially with unknown people, are some of the better ways of self-protection.

“Also, take your own gear, such as prayer mats, when going for prayers at mosques. If possible, perform ablution at home beforehand and mask up at all times.

“The moment you feel unwell, avoid gatherings and test yourself. Always remember, the best person to take care of you is yourself, not anyone else,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, occupational health, emergency and public health expert Dr Hanafiah Bashirun said that Malaysia is still under the Transition to Endemic Phase since April 1 last year and the government has not officially declared the country free from the deadly virus.

“We are under the transition to endemicity so there is obvious relaxation of SOPs but there is absolutely no reason to throw caution to the wind, particularly with the new emergence of Covid-19 sub-variants such as XBB,” he said.

In light of the current hot weather and haze enveloping the country, an environmental expert has advised the public to limit their time outdoors and to mask up during Hari Raya.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's (UKM) Earth Science and Environment Department senior lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Shahrul Mohd Nadzir said wearing masks can be applied to the haze phenomenon, as it aids in reducing exposure to pollutants and protecting respiratory health.

“During the haze season, it is advisable to wear masks that are specifically designed to filter air pollutants, such as N95 or N99 respirators.

“However, it is important to note that not all masks are created equal, and some may not provide adequate protection against air pollutants. It is crucial to choose a mask that meets the appropriate standards and is properly fitted to ensure maximum effectiveness,“ he said.

Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had previously been quoted as saying that the haze in the country was expected to be more serious this year than in the past three years as plantation and industrial activities resumed their normal operations. -Bernama