Health experts: Impact of Covid-19 vaccination on children still unclear

PETALING JAYA: The ultimate goal is to get everyone vaccinated against Covid-19 so herd immunity can be achieved, but there is time yet for the young ones.

According to health experts, the priority now is to ensure that those in the high-risk groups are covered.

Secondly, they said, the impact of the mRNA vaccine on those aged 12 and below has yet to be fully assessed.

Consultant paediatrician and neonatologist Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin agreed that getting children vaccinated will go a long way towards achieving herd immunity, given that those aged 18 and below account for 29% of the population.

But for now, he said, the focus should be on those who are most vulnerable. “This is especially so for those who are most likely to end up in intensive care and require a ventilator to breathe, without which there is a risk of fatality,” he told theSun.

He said given the restricted supply globally, many paediatricians have already stressed on the need for “judicious and priority” utilisation of the vaccine.

Musa also cited an opinion piece in The Washington Post by two professors of paediatrics, Richard Malley of Harvard University and Adam Finn of University of Bristol, who pleaded against making it a priority to immunise healthy children aged two to 11.

Their view was echoed in an editorial in the May 2021 issue of the BMJ – a global healthcare knowledge provider. According to BMJ, the severity of an infection for children under the age of 12 is “similar to that of influenza”, and as health resources are stretched thin even in high income countries, vaccinating children is unlikely to be a priority.

Nonetheless, Musa said, if the opportunity arises, all children aged 12 to 17 should also be vaccinated.

In fact, he pointed out, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the Health Ministry have already made it a priority to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds as well as those aged 12 to 15 with co-morbidities.

He noted that in a report published recently, the manufacturers of Sinovac vaccine stated that their trials showed that it was “well tolerated and safe” and that it induced humoral (or antibody-mediated) responses in children aged three to 17.

He said the manufacturers of the mRNA vaccines are now studying its use on children aged six months to 12 years but the results are not expected until the end of this year. An mRNA vaccine being administered in Malaysia is Pfizer.

Musa added that vaccinating children could help the country reach herd immunity and protect those who cannot be vaccinated for reasons such as allergy.

On Sept 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that Malaysia had yet to decide whether to cover children below 12 years old in the vaccination exercise.

“Once there is enough data to show that it is safe for children, we will take that to the vaccination committee for consideration and a final decision,” he told a news conference to provide Covid-19 updates.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe pointed out that the physiology of children are different from that of adults. “We cannot treat them as ‘little adults’. Nonetheless, new studies on children aged 12 to 17 have shown that the vaccine is safe for them,” he told theSun.

He also issued a reminder that children are equally susceptible to severe symptoms if infected.

“Vaccination will enable them to go back to school with lowered risk of getting infected. Furthermore, we have already learned a lot in the past few months and we know how to handle any complication that may arise,” he said.

Hoe also advised parents against worrying about complications. “If in doubt, seek a clearer view from your family doctor or a paediatrician,” he added.