Health group advises public not to reuse cooking oil; netizens say ‘no choice’

WITH prices of cooking oil have gone up, some people are turning to reusing cooking oil to save money.

Reacting to this, Public Health Malaysia (PHM) has taken to its Facebook page to warn the public about the dangers of reusing oil more than three times.

“With an increase in the oil prices, we hope businesses will not reuse oil multiple times to save money.” the post reads.

PHM also advise the public not to use the cooking oil when it has turned blackish. It explained that a toxic substance named aldehydes left in the cooking oil will be absorbed into the food when frying.

Aldehydes are cancer-causing substances.

PHM also said that the free radicals produced will cause inflammation in the body, leading to heart diseases, stroke, obesity and diabetes.

However, the advise didn’t go well with the public as netizens pointed out that cooking oil has become so expensive that not many could afford to use fresh cooking oil.