PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 19 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total amount of infections in the country 8,322 positive cases.

“The total number of active cases are 1,531 cases, with five positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a press statement.

He also said 39 cases have received successful treatment and been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries 6,674 cases.

However, he also said no death occurred today, maintaining the total number of deaths to 117.

