Health Ministry supports new ideas to transform healthcare system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is committed to supporting any new idea that will assist in transforming the nation’s healthcare system for the betterment of citizens, especially in the endemic phase of Covid-19.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali(pix) said this commitment was in tandem with the ministry’s goals to provide the best healthcare service and for Malaysians to live a long and healthy life.

“We also need to adapt to the rapid change of the technological era by not fearing change but embracing it. There hasn’t been any successful industry that did not welcome change with open arms and the nation’s healthcare industry should be no different,” he said when opening the second annual Future Hospital and Development Forum 2022 here today.

Dr Noor Azmi said as the nation’s economy had grown exponentially, it is time for the healthcare industry to translate this success by providing the best healthcare system to the citizens.

“We want to have an effective road map that will help us cater to the needs of our nation and recover the damage caused by the once-in-a-century pandemic.

“Therefore, we must fully exploit the synergy and coherence created by relevant processes, as well as the alliances and collaborations that these processes facilitate. Let us all work together to create the most resilient healthcare system our nation has ever witnessed,” he added.

Dr Noor Azmi also described the forum, themed ‘The Future Awakens, A Revolution in Healthcare Ecosystems’ and attended by 250 participants, as timely, knowing that the people are now living in the wake of heightened modernisation and rapid urbanisation and the change should also be translated into healthcare systems.

“Healthcare functions as a main pillar for a future smart country, and we need to emphasise on how we can integrate our healthcare industry with the latest cutting-edge technologies available,” he said.-Bernama