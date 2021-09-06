Health, religious issues cited as reasons for refusal by vaccine-averse teachers

PETALING JAYA: Creating greater awareness and stressing on the benefits of vaccination have been proposed as strategies to encourage teachers who are still hesitant to get inoculated.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Wang Heng Suan said health and religious issues have been cited as reasons by some teachers for refusing to get vaccinated.

“We hope counsellors from the state and district education departments, schools and the Health Ministry will explain in greater detail to teachers and parents who are against vaccination about the importance of getting the jabs,” he told theSun.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said last week that 2,500 teachers had stated that they would not go for the vaccination.

“While there is no law to compel them to be inoculated, there must be greater public awareness of its importance,” Wang said. Nonetheless, he added, the number of teachers who are still hesitant has dropped from about 10,000 previously.

Wang said the ministry should also issue guidelines on what action can be taken against educators who do not want to be vaccinated.

Parent Action Group for Education president Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the ministry should engage with teachers on an individual basis.

“We may still be able to persuade some to get the vaccine. Teaching is their core profession and if they are unable to perform face-to-face teaching, then it is better to retire or resign gracefully.”

She said the government could put out a circular to address the issue, but legal advice will need to be sought to ensure justice for all involved.

“It is vital that teachers are vaccinated to enable them to better fight the infection as we aim to return to normal life.

“Unvaccinated teachers may unknowingly come into contact with a super spreader from among the students. They will practically be defenceless if not vaccinated.”

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said while it is recommended that all teachers get vaccinated, it is an ethical dilemma to mandate vaccination.

“As herd immunity may remain elusive, those who don’t vaccinate cannot rely on the immunity of others to protect them. Those who refuse to be vaccinated should accept the heightened risk of severe illness.”

He noted that the ministry may want to have health personnel counsel staff who refuse vaccination and alleviate any fears or misinformation.

Sanjay added that people still have a right to refuse vaccination and accept a higher risk of ill-health but they should not be discriminated against for it.

UM head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said people who have yet to be vaccinated must understand that it will protect them.

“For instance in the United States, majority of those who are admitted to the hospital are not vaccinated.”

Hoe said fully vaccinated healthcare workers only show mild symptoms and do not need to be hospitalised.

“If there is only one or two people in a school who are not vaccinated, the risk will be minimal as strict compliance with standard operating procedures can be enforced.”

However, he said, with a large group in the same work area, the risk of creating clusters will force the school to suspend classes, not only interrupting children’s studies but also endangering others.