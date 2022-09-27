Healthy baby girl found abandoned at restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR: A healthy baby girl was found abandoned in a bag in a restaurant near Pangsapuri Sri Rakyat in Bandar Baru Bukit Jalil on Sunday.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the two-month-old baby was found by a member of the public at 10.49 am who then called the Mers999 line.

A medical team from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM examined the baby and confirmed that she was healthy

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 317 of the Penal Code,” said Zam Halim in a statement today.

He also urged the public with information about the incident to contact the Cheras district police headquarters at 013-2165881or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/585. -Bernama