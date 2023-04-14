Healthy gut prevents early ageing, stabilises emotions: Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Intestinal health which refers to optimal functioning of the gut, is directly linked to the health of the body and the immune system.

While an intestine related disease is not fatal, it can affect the patient’s quality of life if it occurs frequently and over a long period of time.

The intestine is divided into two sections called the small intestine and the large intestine. The small intestine or small bowel is an organ in the gastrointestinal tract where most of the absorption of nutrients from food takes place.

The large intestine or colon is the long, tube-like pathway that absorbs water, minerals, and some of the remaining nutrients from the body. It will change the leftover waste into a bowel movement.

Healthy gut

According to Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Tan Yu Peng, it is essential to maintain good gut health as it is the foundation of the body’s optimal functioning.

He said a healthy gut processes food and eliminates waste material from the body efficiently.

“The intestine is a tubular organ that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is the passageway of the digestive system that leads from the mouth to the anus.

‘’The key function of the intestine is to digest food and absorb nutrients. The nutrients that are absorbed by the intestine will provide us the energy,” he told Bernama, adding that when the gut is healthy, it will indirectly protect the individual from various common diseases such as stomach discomfort, diarrhoea and stomach ache.

However, if the condition prolongs and is not treated, it will also lead to other diseases such as autoimmune and diabetes.

Ageing

Dr Tan also shared that many people are not aware that the younger generation with an unhealthy gut condition are exposed to early ageing, when it happens faster than it should.

He said several causes have been identified for early ageing due to unhealthy gut. They include taking fatty food and drinks with high sugar content, smoking or high alcohol consumption.

Besides that, the younger generation who have chronic stress level and without enough rest are more likely to suffer from unhealthy gut, hence expediting the ageing process.

He said those with a weak gut, the nutrient absorption from food will not be optimal with an accumulation of toxin in the body.

“As a result, an individual will have intestinal inflammation and intestinal flora imbalance (important bacteria for the digestive system) and later suffer from digestion.

“When this happens, it can lead to a reduction in food nutrients. Other signs include loss of skin tone, pigmentation on the body, pot belly and difficulty in controlling the body weight. These are signs that will make the young look older than their age,” he added.

He said the most effective way to main a healthy gut is by adopting a balanced diet as well as having a healthy lifestyle.

These include consuming food or drinks with enough prebiotics and probiotics to improve the digestion and gut function such as cultured milk, tempe, vegetables and fruits.

“Probiotic is good bacteria and is best for gut health while prebiotic feeds the good bacteria (probiotic), which ensures the good bacteria in the gut.

“....and among the easiest ways of maintaining the gut include intermittent fasting. Fasting over a prolonged period can actually contribute to a healthy gut as it allows your gut time to rest while restoring the cells and the intestine wall,” he added.

Gut and emotions

Meanwhile, SMCV consultant psychiatrist Dr Ryan Tee Chun Keat said a healthy gut is essential for optimal brain function and mental prosperity.

Often referred to as the second brain, the gut plays a pivotal role mental health and the individual’s well-being.

According to Dr Ryan, this is because gut-brain axis serves as a two-way communication between the brain and the gut especially in managing emotions and pressure.

“In the human body, there are trillions of microorganisms that contribute to mental prosperity and it plays a vital role as a reflex reaction to stress, emotional regulation and a person’s thoughts.

“A person with frequent bouts of gastric symptoms such as bloating, heartburn, diarrhoea, constipation, is vulnerable to stress, anger or depression. In fact, one who goes through stress, depression and anxiety can also have gastric symptoms,” he added.

At the same time, Dr Ryan said the gastrointestinal or digestive tract, also influences the mood and is highly sensitive to changes in human emotions including sadness, anger and joy.

In fact, he said an individual with a chronic digestion problem is at high risk of suffering from mental disorder such as depression and anxiety.

“Depression and anxiety are common mental disorders. Both disorders can be treated with psychotherapy or medications depending on the patient’s condition.

“It is crucial to identify whether the gastric symptoms are due to gastritis or mental disorder. Suitable treatment can only be given once the causes have been identified,” he added.

Managing emotions

Elaborating, Dr Ryan said the best way to manage emotions is to have enough rest, at least seven hours a day.

Healthy sleep practices, he said, can improve the body’s physiology and are essential in controlling one’s emotions, thoughts and memory.

He said regular physical exercise can also help prevent or manage many health concerns as it is able to reduce anxiety or worry and improve the individual’s digestive system.

“Increased fitness is encouraged as it helps lift your mood, boosts your energy and sharpens your focus when we are performing a particular task.

“When emotions and pressure are well-managed, our digestive system can function effectively as it can reduce the gut irritability and we can focus on the absorption of nutrients that are needed,” he added. -Bernama