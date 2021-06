KUALA BERANG: A hearing-impaired elderly is grateful to the health staff and volunteers for their help and concern during the process of getting both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Megat Putra Megat Mansor(pix), 61, who has been deaf since he was a child, was picked up by the health workers at his home in Kampung Tok Randok near Ajil here, to get his second dose of vaccine shot as his three children live in Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Johor.

When he arrived at the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Hulu Terengganu District Council Hall here, he had to use a wheelchair because he could not walk far due to a knee injury after suffering a fall while working as a lorry driver five years ago.

“When I wanted to get the first shot at the end of last month (May), I was worried about missing the vaccination appointment because I don’t have my own transport. It’s just me and my wife at home, our children live far away.

“My wife contacted the MOH (Health Ministry), told them about my condition and they said not to worry because they will pick us up at home and send us back after the vaccination is completed,“ he told Bernama when met here.

Megat Putra, who also has diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, was also deeply moved by the gesture showed by the health staff and volunteers at the PPV who were very helpful throughout the vaccination process.

Therefore, he advised those who have trouble travelling to the PPV to immediately contact the MOH or relevant parties to ask for help and that it should not be used as an excuse to not get vaccinated.

“They (MOH) have provided all the facilities for us no matter what our condition is...we must always try to find a way. Taking the vaccine is our responsibility to prevent the disease (Covid-19), leave the rest to Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, physically impaired Sabariah Mohd said she was thankful that the PPV has provided ample facilities like a special lane for the disabled.

The 36-year-old Quran teacher who drove from her house in Kampung Bukit Tok Bat, here, to the PPV on her own also said that she did not have to wait long to get her first dose of the vaccine shot.

“I registered for the vaccination last March and thankfully the disabled are listed as vaccine recipients in the second phase (of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme),” she said. -Bernama