Hearing of appeal by six convicted for DPP's murder scheduled in March, vacated

PUTRAJAYA: The hearing of the appeals filed by six men who were convicted and sentenced to death for killing deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais which was scheduled on March 3, has been vacated.

Jasmine Cheong, the lawyer representing former pathologist colonel doctor Dr R. Kunaseegaran, when contacted, said the appeal hearing date was vacated during the last case management on Jan 16, this year.

She said this was because two of the appellants, R. Dinishwaran and S.Ravi Chandaran, have yet to file their petition of appeal.

Cheong said Dinishwaran had appointed a new lawyer to represent him, who need time to go through the records of appeal and to file the petition of appeal, while Ravi Chandaran is in the midst of filing the petition of appeal.

She said the court has fixed April 11 for case management for the appeal.

On July 10, 2020, Kunaseegaran, money lender S. Ravi Chandaran, and four unemployed persons - Dinishwaran, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath and S. Nimalan - were sentenced to death by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after they were found guilty for the murder of Morais.

The six men were charged with murdering Morais, 55, somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015.

Morais was reported missing on Sept 4, 2015. He was seen leaving his apartment at Menara Duta in Kuala Lumpur in a Proton Perdana. His body was found in an oil drum filled with cement at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on Sept 16, 2015.

In his decision, the High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah held that all the six men had common intention to kill Morais.

He said the prosecution succeeded in establishing the case without any reasonable doubt and the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case. -Bernama